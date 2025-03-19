Compared to Estimates, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported revenue of $2.46 billion, up 8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.28, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.91, the EPS surprise was +12.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Williams-Sonoma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : 3.1% compared to the -2.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3.1% compared to the -2.2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids : 45 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 46.

: 45 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 46. Number of stores - Pottery Barn : 181 versus 182 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 181 versus 182 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - West Elm : 121 versus 100 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 121 versus 100 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma : 154 compared to the 157 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 154 compared to the 157 average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable store sales - West Elm - YoY change - WSM : 4.2% compared to the -2.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4.2% compared to the -2.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Rejuvenation : 11 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.

: 11 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11. Revenue- Pottery Barn : $919 million compared to the $837.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $919 million compared to the $837.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue- Williams-Sonoma : $573 million versus $531.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

: $573 million versus $531.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Revenue- Other : $130 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

: $130 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenue- West Elm : $501 million compared to the $452.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.

: $501 million compared to the $452.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen: $339 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $326.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma have returned -20.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.