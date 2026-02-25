Compared to Estimates, The Williams Companies (WMB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) reported revenue of $3.2 billion, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.8% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was -4.99%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes : 4.02 Bcf/D compared to the 4.18 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.02 Bcf/D compared to the 4.18 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. West - NGL equity sales : 7 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.54 millions of barrels of oil.

: 7 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.54 millions of barrels of oil. West - Gathering volumes : 6.56 Bcf/D compared to the 6.51 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6.56 Bcf/D compared to the 6.51 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- West : $388 million compared to the $388.81 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $388 million compared to the $388.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission, Power & Gulf : $998 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion.

: $998 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P : $508 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $514.02 million.

: $508 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $514.02 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Gas & NGL Marketing Services : $42 million versus $32.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $42 million versus $32.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Other : $97 million versus $96.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $97 million versus $96.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Modified EBITDA- Northeast G&P : $508 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.05 million.

: $508 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.05 million. Modified EBITDA- West : $201 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $390.61 million.

: $201 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $390.61 million. Modified EBITDA- Transmission, Power & Gulf: $998 million compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of The Williams Companies have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

