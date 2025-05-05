Compared to Estimates, The Williams Companies (WMB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) reported revenue of $3.05 billion, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion, representing a surprise of -2.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Williams Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes : 4.39 Bcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.31 Bcf/D.

: 4.39 Bcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.31 Bcf/D. West - NGL equity sales : 6 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 6 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6 millions of barrels of oil per day. West - Gathering volumes : 5.71 Bcf/D compared to the 5.71 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5.71 Bcf/D compared to the 5.71 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Other : $104 million versus $108.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $104 million versus $108.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P : $514 million compared to the $495.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $514 million compared to the $495.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico : $862 million versus $897.66 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $862 million versus $897.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- West : $354 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $366.14 million.

: $354 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $366.14 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Gas & NGL Marketing Services : $155 million compared to the $119.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $155 million compared to the $119.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. Modified EBITDA- Northeast G&P : $514 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $491.69 million.

: $514 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $491.69 million. Modified EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico : $858 million compared to the $907.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $858 million compared to the $907.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. Modified EBITDA- West: $354 million compared to the $374.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of The Williams Companies have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.