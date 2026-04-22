Compared to Estimates, Wex (WEX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Wex (WEX) reported $673.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $4.15 for the same period compares to $3.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $667.66 million, representing a surprise of +0.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.00.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Corporate Payments - Purchase volume : $17.91 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.85 billion.

: $17.91 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.85 billion. Benefits - Purchase volume : $2.5 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.5 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Mobility - Payment processing transactions : 130.4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 129.37 million.

: 130.4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 129.37 million. Mobility - Average US fuel price : 3.60 $/gal versus 3.25 $/gal estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.60 $/gal versus 3.25 $/gal estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Mobility : $344.6 million versus $335.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $344.6 million versus $335.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Revenues- Corporate Payments : $113 million versus $114.03 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

: $113 million versus $114.03 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Revenues- Benefits : $216.2 million compared to the $216.9 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $216.2 million compared to the $216.9 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Revenues- Benefits- Payment processing : $33 million compared to the $33.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $33 million compared to the $33.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Revenues- Mobility- Payment processing : $156.8 million compared to the $155.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $156.8 million compared to the $155.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Revenues- Benefits- Account servicing : $114.5 million compared to the $121.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $114.5 million compared to the $121.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Revenues- Benefits- Other : $68.6 million versus $62.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change.

: $68.6 million versus $62.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change. Revenues- Corporate Payments- Payment processing: $94.4 million versus $94.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

Here is how Wex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Wex here>>>

Shares of Wex have returned +14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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