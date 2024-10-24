Compared to Estimates, Western Digital (WDC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Western Digital (WDC) reported $4.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.9%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to -$1.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western Digital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Units shipments (Total HDD Units) : 13.2 million versus 12.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13.2 million versus 12.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Flash : $1.88 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year.

: $1.88 billion compared to the $2.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year. Net Revenue- HDD : $2.21 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85.2% change.

: $2.21 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85.2% change. Gross profit- HDD : $843 million versus $764.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $843 million versus $764.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross profit- Flash: $732 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $765.60 million.

Shares of Western Digital have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.