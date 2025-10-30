Compared to Estimates, Werner (WERN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Werner Enterprises (WERN) reported $771.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $768.08 million, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -120%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating Ratio : 101.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97.3%.

: 101.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97.3%. Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio : 102.7% compared to the 96.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 102.7% compared to the 96.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Dedicated - Average trucks in service : 4,865 compared to the 4,929 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,865 compared to the 4,929 average estimate based on two analysts. One-Way Truckload - Average percentage of empty miles : 15.7% versus 15.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15.7% versus 15.7% estimated by two analysts on average. One-Way Truckload - Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile : 0.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

: 0.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Revenues- Werner Logistics : $232.59 million versus $219.2 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

: $232.59 million versus $219.2 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues : $59.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

: $59.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services : $519.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $532.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $519.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $532.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other : $8.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%.

: $8.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge : $451.96 million versus $458.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $451.96 million versus $458.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- Dedicated : $292.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $296.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

: $292.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $296.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- One-Way Truckload: $159.5 million compared to the $164.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Werner have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

