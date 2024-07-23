Compared to Estimates, Webster Financial (WBS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Webster Financial (WBS) reported revenue of $614.6 million, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $671.91 million, representing a surprise of -8.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Webster Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 46.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 47.3%.

: 46.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 47.3%. Net Interest Margin : 3.2% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3.2% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $68.86 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $69.40 billion.

: $68.86 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $69.40 billion. Net charge-offs/average loans and leases (annualized) : 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Total nonperforming loans and leases : $368.84 million compared to the $298.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $368.84 million compared to the $298.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $42.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $95.98 million.

: $42.30 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $95.98 million. Deposit service fees : $41.03 million versus $43.76 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $41.03 million versus $43.76 million estimated by six analysts on average. Wealth and investment services : $8.56 million versus $8.08 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $8.56 million versus $8.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Loan and lease related fees : $19.33 million compared to the $20.21 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $19.33 million compared to the $20.21 million average estimate based on six analysts. Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies : $6.36 million compared to the $6.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $6.36 million compared to the $6.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. Non-interest income- Other income : $16.94 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $16.94 million compared to the $19.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $572.30 million versus $587.44 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Webster Financial have returned +15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.