Compared to Estimates, Webster Financial (WBS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Webster Financial (WBS) reported revenue of $735.87 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.5% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $739.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the EPS surprise was +2.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 46.8% compared to the 49.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 46.8% compared to the 49.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.4% versus 3.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-offs/average loans and leases (annualized) : 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $78.34 billion compared to the $77.65 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $78.34 billion compared to the $77.65 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $524.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $495.88 million.

: $524.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $495.88 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $101.46 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $99.87 million.

: $101.46 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $99.87 million. Deposit service fees : $41.52 million versus $40.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $41.52 million versus $40.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income : $649.76 million versus $647.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $649.76 million versus $647.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $634.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $637.42 million.

: $634.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $637.42 million. Wealth and investment services : $7.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.76 million.

: $7.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.76 million. Loan and lease related fees : $15.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.1 million.

: $15.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.1 million. Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies: $8.64 million compared to the $8.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Webster Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Webster Financial here>>>

Shares of Webster Financial have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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