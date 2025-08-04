Compared to Estimates, Wayfair (W) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Wayfair (W) reported $3.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion, representing a surprise of +4.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +141.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

Orders Delivered : 10 million compared to the 9.65 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 10 million compared to the 9.65 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Average Order Value : $328.00 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $323.46.

: $328.00 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $323.46. Active Customers : 21 thousand compared to the 22.03 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: 21 thousand compared to the 22.03 million average estimate based on six analysts. LTM Orders Per Customers : $1.86 compared to the $1.79 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.86 compared to the $1.79 average estimate based on five analysts. LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer : $572.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $529.01.

: $572.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $529.01. Orders by Repeat Customers : 80.7% versus 80.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 80.7% versus 80.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Orders From Repeat Customers : 8.1 thousand compared to the 7.77 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.1 thousand compared to the 7.77 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Net Revenue- International : $399 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $355.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

: $399 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $355.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Geographic Net Revenue- United States: $2.87 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

Here is how Wayfair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Wayfair have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

