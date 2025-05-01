Compared to Estimates, Wayfair (W) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Wayfair (W) reported revenue of $2.73 billion, up 0% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to -$0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion, representing a surprise of +0.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +155.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wayfair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Orders Delivered : 9.1 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 9.43 million.

: 9.1 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 9.43 million. Average Order Value : $301 compared to the $286.97 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $301 compared to the $286.97 average estimate based on six analysts. Active Customers : 21.1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 22.4 million.

: 21.1 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 22.4 million. LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer : $562 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $521.92.

: $562 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $521.92. LTM Orders Per Customers : $1.85 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.79.

: $1.85 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.79. Orders From Repeat Customers : 7.3 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.82 thousand.

: 7.3 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.82 thousand. Geographic Net Revenue- International : $301 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $309.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.

: $301 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $309.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%. Geographic Net Revenue- United States: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

Shares of Wayfair have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

