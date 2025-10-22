Compared to Estimates, Waste Connections (WCN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Waste Connections (WCN) reported $2.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $1.44 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion, representing a surprise of +0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Geographic Revenues- Canada : $349.77 million versus $339.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $349.77 million versus $339.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Geographic Revenues- Southern : $485.39 million compared to the $491.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $485.39 million compared to the $491.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Central : $413.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $409.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $413.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $409.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Geographic Revenues- Eastern : $440.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $441.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

: $440.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $441.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal : $179.14 million compared to the $165.78 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.

: $179.14 million compared to the $165.78 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year. Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other : $41.99 million compared to the $47.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.

: $41.99 million compared to the $47.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year. Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Recycling : $56.24 million compared to the $61.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year.

: $56.24 million compared to the $61.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.2% year over year. Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Collection : $1.72 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $1.72 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenues- Intercompany : $-366.12 million versus $-350.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $-366.12 million versus $-350.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenues- Total collection : $1.73 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.

: $1.73 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change. Revenues- Recycling : $58.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.3%.

: $58.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.3%. Revenues- E&P: $188.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $165.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.4%.

Here is how Waste Connections performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Waste Connections have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

