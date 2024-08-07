Compared to Estimates, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) reported revenue of $9.71 billion, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$4.07, compared to -$0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.07 billion, representing a surprise of -3.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2161.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Warner Bros. Discovery performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total DTC Subscribers : 103.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 101.02 million.

: 103.3 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 101.02 million. Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total : $2.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.

: $2.57 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%. Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total : $2.45 billion compared to the $2.71 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.

: $2.45 billion compared to the $2.71 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total : $5.27 billion compared to the $5.37 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year.

: $5.27 billion compared to the $5.37 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year. Revenues (Actual)- Inter-segment eliminations : -$577 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$658.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19%.

: -$577 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$658.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19%. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other : $295 million versus $272.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $295 million versus $272.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution : $4.88 billion versus $5.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.

: $4.88 billion versus $5.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change. Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising : $2.43 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year. Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Content : $123 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $121.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70%.

: $123 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $121.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -70%. Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Other : $3 million versus $6.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.7% change.

: $3 million versus $6.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.7% change. Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Advertising : $240 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $205.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +98.4%.

: $240 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $205.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +98.4%. Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Advertising : $2.21 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

