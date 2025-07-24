Compared to Estimates, Wabtec (WAB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) reported revenue of $2.71 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.27, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18, the EPS surprise was +4.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Backlog - Total : $21.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.34 billion.

: $21.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.34 billion. Backlog - Transit Group : $4.69 billion compared to the $4.42 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.69 billion compared to the $4.42 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Backlog - Freight Group : $17.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.92 billion.

: $17.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.92 billion. Sales to external customers- Transit Segment : $787 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $762.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

: $787 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $762.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Sales to external customers- Freight Segment : $1.92 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.

: $1.92 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change. Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment : $480 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.43 million.

: $480 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.43 million. Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment : $120 million versus $104.42 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $120 million versus $104.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment : $415 million versus $434.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $415 million versus $434.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $109 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $91.71 million.

Here is how Wabtec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Wabtec have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

