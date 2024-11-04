Compared to Estimates, Vornado (VNO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Vornado (VNO) reported $443.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $440.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +1.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vornado performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Occupancy (At Vornado's share) - New York : 86.7% compared to the 87.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 86.7% compared to the 87.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Occupancy - New York Retail - Vornado's Ownership Interest : 79% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 77.2%.

: 79% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 77.2%. Total Property Square Feet - New York - Vornado's Ownership Interest : 20,916 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,931 Ksq ft.

: 20,916 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,931 Ksq ft. Occupancy - New York Office - Vornado's Ownership Interest : 87.7% versus 88.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 87.7% versus 88.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenues- Other : $80.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

: $80.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $81.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Total revenues- New York : $362.48 million compared to the $357.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $362.48 million compared to the $357.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Revenue- Fee and other income : $55.79 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $51.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $55.79 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $51.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Management and Leasing Fees : $2.84 million compared to the $4.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year.

: $2.84 million compared to the $4.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year. Revenue- Total rental revenues : $387.47 million compared to the $389.40 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $387.47 million compared to the $389.40 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- BMS Cleaning Fees : $37.77 million versus $37.30 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $37.77 million versus $37.30 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Total revenues- Fee and Other Income- Other income : $15.17 million compared to the $10.61 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.

: $15.17 million compared to the $10.61 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year. Total revenues- Total rental revenues- Property rentals: $342.71 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $336.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Shares of Vornado have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

