Compared to Estimates, Vital Energy (VTLE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Vital Energy (VTLE) reported revenue of $512.18 million, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $532.28 million, representing a surprise of -3.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vital Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales volumes - Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes : 140,159 BOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 139,265.1 BOE/D.

: 140,159 BOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 139,265.1 BOE/D. Average sales prices per Bbl - NGL : $17.72 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.83.

: $17.72 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.83. Sales volumes - Natural gas : 19,742 MMcf compared to the 19,717.95 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts.

: 19,742 MMcf compared to the 19,717.95 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts. Sales volumes - NGL : 3,484 MBBL compared to the 3,426.85 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3,484 MBBL compared to the 3,426.85 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts. Sales volumes - Oil equivalents : 12,614 MBOE compared to the 12,567.76 MBOE average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12,614 MBOE compared to the 12,567.76 MBOE average estimate based on three analysts. Sales volumes - Oil : 5,840 MBBL compared to the 5,854.69 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5,840 MBBL compared to the 5,854.69 MBBL average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas : $1.38 versus $1.38 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.38 versus $1.38 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales prices per Bbl - Oil : $72.31 versus $72.60 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $72.31 versus $72.60 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales prices per Mcf - Natural gas, with commodity derivatives : $1.52 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.69.

: $1.52 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.69. Revenues- Natural gas : $27.34 million versus $31.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.8% change.

: $27.34 million versus $31.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.8% change. Revenues- NGL : $61.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%.

: $61.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%. Revenues- Oil: $422.33 million versus $433.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

Shares of Vital Energy have returned +17.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

