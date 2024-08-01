Compared to Estimates, Ventas (VTR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Ventas (VTR) reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ventas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased : $153.93 million compared to the $153.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

: $153.93 million compared to the $153.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Revenues- Rental income- Outpatient medical & research portfolio : $218.85 million compared to the $219.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $218.85 million compared to the $219.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Rental income : $372.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $372.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

: $372.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $372.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%. Revenues- Resident fees and services : $817.60 million versus $815.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $817.60 million versus $815.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Revenues- Third party capital management revenues : $4.33 million compared to the $4.48 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $4.33 million compared to the $4.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Income from loans and investments : $1.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -78.1%.

: $1.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -78.1%. Revenues- Interest and other income : $4.83 million versus $5.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +367.5% change.

: $4.83 million versus $5.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +367.5% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : $0.05 versus $0.03 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $0.05 versus $0.03 estimated by six analysts on average. NOI- Triple-Net Leased Properties : $150.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $150.53 million.

: $150.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $150.53 million. NOI- SHOP : $214.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.47 million.

: $214.24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.47 million. NOI- Office Outpatient medical & research portfolio : $146.27 million versus $144.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Ventas have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

