Compared to Estimates, Valvoline (VVV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Valvoline (VVV) reported $403.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $404.05 million, representing a surprise of -0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Valvoline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same-store sales growth : 5.8% versus 5.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 5.8% versus 5.5% estimated by six analysts on average. System-wide stores - Franchised stores : 1,128 versus 1,131 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,128 versus 1,131 estimated by four analysts on average. Total System-wide stores : 2,078 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,088.

: 2,078 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,088. Same-store sales growth - Company-operated : 4.8% versus 5.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4.8% versus 5.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Same-store sales growth - Franchised : 6.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.6%.

: 6.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.6%. System-wide stores - Company-operated stores : 950 versus 957 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 950 versus 957 estimated by four analysts on average. Stores Opened - Franchised : 17 versus 17 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 17 versus 17 estimated by three analysts on average. Stores Opened - Company-operated: 12 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 22.

Shares of Valvoline have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

