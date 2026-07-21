Compared to Estimates, Valmont (VMI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Valmont Industries (VMI) reported revenue of $1.12 billion, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.14, compared to $4.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of +2.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.6%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Sales by Product Line- North America Utility : $456.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $431.65 million.

: $456.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $431.65 million. Total Sales by Product Line- North America Lighting and Transportation : $130.5 million compared to the $130.9 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $130.5 million compared to the $130.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Sales by Product Line- International Infrastructure and Solar : $165.68 million compared to the $162.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $165.68 million compared to the $162.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Sales by Product Line- North America Telecommunications : $56.99 million versus $75.4 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $56.99 million versus $75.4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Sales by Product Line- North America Coatings : $66.81 million compared to the $65.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $66.81 million compared to the $65.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Sales- Intersegment : $-3.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-3.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

: $-3.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-3.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%. Net Sales- Agriculture : $241.97 million versus $236.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change.

: $241.97 million versus $236.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change. Total Sales- Infrastructure : $878.94 million versus $835.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.

: $878.94 million versus $835.09 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change. Total Sales- Agriculture : $243.7 million compared to the $264.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.8% year over year.

: $243.7 million compared to the $264.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.8% year over year. Net Sales- Infrastructure : $876.72 million compared to the $861.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year.

: $876.72 million compared to the $861.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.9% year over year. Operating income- Corporate : $-28.15 million compared to the $-24.81 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $-28.15 million compared to the $-24.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating income- Infrastructure: $154.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $154.09 million.

Here is how Valmont performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Valmont here>>>

Shares of Valmont have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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