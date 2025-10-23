Compared to Estimates, USCB Financial (USCB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) reported $24.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.07 million, representing a surprise of -0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 52.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.9%.

: 52.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 50.9%. Net Interest Margin : 3.1% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans) : 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Average interest-earning assets : $2.69 billion versus $2.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.69 billion versus $2.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Performing Loans : $1.31 million compared to the $1.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.31 million compared to the $1.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Performing Assets : $1.31 million versus $1.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.31 million versus $1.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income before provision for loan losses : $21.27 million versus $21.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $21.27 million versus $21.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $3.68 million compared to the $3.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.68 million compared to the $3.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net: $0.13 million versus $0.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how USCB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of USCB Financial have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

