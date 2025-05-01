Compared to Estimates, U.S. Steel (X) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, United States Steel (X) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.39, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.48, the EPS surprise was +18.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular : $1,729 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,604.76.

: $1,729 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,604.76. Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE : $741 compared to the $758.01 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $741 compared to the $758.01 average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill : $761 compared to the $820.54 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $761 compared to the $820.54 average estimate based on eight analysts. Steel Shipments in Tons - Mini Mill : 782 Mmt versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 689.53 Mmt.

: 782 Mmt versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 689.53 Mmt. Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled : $984 compared to the $963.38 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $984 compared to the $963.38 average estimate based on eight analysts. Steel Shipments in Tons - Flat Rolled : 1,985 Mmt compared to the 1,948.66 Mmt average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 1,985 Mmt compared to the 1,948.66 Mmt average estimate based on eight analysts. Net Sales- Mini Mill : $675 million versus $656.25 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

: $675 million versus $656.25 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change. Net Sales- Flat-rolled : $2.24 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.

: $2.24 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year. Net Sales- USSE : $665 million compared to the $649.77 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.1% year over year.

: $665 million compared to the $649.77 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.1% year over year. Net Sales- Tubular : $249 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $240.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.

: $249 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $240.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%. Net Sales- Other Businesses : $4 million compared to the $4.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.

: $4 million compared to the $4.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year. Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$106 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$159.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -46.5%.

Shares of U.S. Steel have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

