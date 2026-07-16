Compared to Estimates, U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported revenue of $7.71 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.62 billion, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent basis) : 2.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.

: 2.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.8%. Total nonperforming assets : $1.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion.

: $1.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. Total nonperforming loans : $1.3 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.3 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-off ratio : 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Average Balances - Earning assets : $629 billion compared to the $633.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $629 billion compared to the $633.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Book value per common share : $38.91 versus $38.68 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $38.91 versus $38.68 estimated by four analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 57.1% compared to the 57.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 57.1% compared to the 57.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.2% versus 12.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.2% versus 12.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Leverage ratio : 8.9% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.9% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $3.33 billion compared to the $3.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.33 billion compared to the $3.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis) : $4.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.36 billion.

: $4.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.36 billion. Mortgage banking revenue: $169 million versus $163 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Bancorp here>>>

Shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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