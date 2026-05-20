Compared to Estimates, Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $1.30 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion, representing a surprise of +1.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie : 256 versus 255 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 256 versus 255 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People : 276 versus 275 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 276 versus 275 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters : 252 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 253.

: 252 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 253. Number of stores - Total URBN : 801 compared to the 792 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 801 compared to the 792 average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change : 5.6% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5.6% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales by brand- Free People : $411.7 million versus $395.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

: $411.7 million versus $395.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change. Net sales by brand- Anthropologie : $589.07 million versus $596.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $589.07 million versus $596.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters : $304.73 million versus $294.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

: $304.73 million versus $294.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Net sales- Retail operations : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.2 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.2 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues : $8.56 million versus $9.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.

: $8.56 million versus $9.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change. Net sales- Wholesale operations : $93.17 million compared to the $85.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year.

: $93.17 million compared to the $85.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.8% year over year. Net sales- Subscription operations: $167.26 million versus $167.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.5% change.

Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Urban Outfitters here>>>

Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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