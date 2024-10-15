Compared to Estimates, UnitedHealth (UNH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported $100.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. EPS of $7.15 for the same period compares to $6.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.51 billion, representing a surprise of +1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio : 85.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 84.3%.

: 85.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 84.3%. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based : 20.83 million compared to the 20.69 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 20.83 million compared to the 20.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial : 29.73 million compared to the 29.35 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 29.73 million compared to the 29.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage : 7.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.89 million.

: 7.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.89 million. Revenues- Investment and other income : $1.64 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.8% year over year.

: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.8% year over year. Revenues- Products : $12.63 billion versus $12.19 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22% change.

: $12.63 billion versus $12.19 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22% change. Revenues- Services : $9.10 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $9.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $9.10 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $9.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Revenues- Premiums : $77.44 billion versus $76.83 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $77.44 billion versus $76.83 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Revenues- Optum Insight : $4.93 billion compared to the $5 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

: $4.93 billion compared to the $5 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. Revenues- Optum Rx : $34.21 billion versus $32.74 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.5% change.

: $34.21 billion versus $32.74 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.5% change. Revenues- Optum Health : $25.92 billion compared to the $27.74 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $25.92 billion compared to the $27.74 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Revenues- UnitedHealthcare: $74.85 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $73.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Shares of UnitedHealth have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

