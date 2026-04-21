Compared to Estimates, UnitedHealth (UNH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported $111.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $7.23 for the same period compares to $7.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.45 billion, representing a surprise of +2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio : 83.9% versus 85.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 83.9% versus 85.7% estimated by eight analysts on average. UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Total Commercial - Domestic : 30.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29.15 million.

: 30.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29.15 million. UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic - Risk-based : 7.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.04 million.

: 7.73 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.04 million. UnitedHealthcare Customer Profile - People Served - Commercial - Domestic - Fee-based : 22.34 million compared to the 22.11 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 22.34 million compared to the 22.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Investment and other income : $1.13 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $975.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

: $1.13 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $975.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenues- Products : $13.25 billion versus $13.54 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $13.25 billion versus $13.54 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Revenues- Services : $9.78 billion versus $9.25 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.

: $9.78 billion versus $9.25 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Revenues- Premiums : $87.56 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $86.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $87.56 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $86.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Revenues- Optum Insight : $5.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

: $5.13 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Revenues- Optum Rx : $35.74 billion versus $35.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $35.74 billion versus $35.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Revenues- Optum Health : $24.11 billion versus $22.77 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.

: $24.11 billion versus $22.77 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change. Revenues- UnitedHealthcare- Total: $86.27 billion compared to the $85.08 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.

Here is how UnitedHealth performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for UnitedHealth here>>>

Shares of UnitedHealth have returned +20% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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