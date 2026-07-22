Compared to Estimates, United Rentals (URI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

United Rentals (URI) reported $4.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $12.76 for the same period compares to $10.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $11.67, the EPS surprise was +9.34%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Equipment rentals : $3.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

: $3.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Revenues- Sales of rental equipment : $330 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $339.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

: $330 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $339.4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%. Revenues- Service and other revenues : $101 million compared to the $100.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $101 million compared to the $100.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Revenues- Contractor supplies sales : $44 million compared to the $44.3 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $44 million compared to the $44.3 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Revenues- Sales of new equipment : $86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

: $86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Gross Margin/Profit- Equipment rentals : $1.5 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.5 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of rental equipment : $154 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.32 million.

: $154 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.32 million. Gross Margin/Profit- Service and other : $45 million versus $41.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $45 million versus $41.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross Margin/Profit- Contractor supplies sales : $14 million versus $14.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $14 million versus $14.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of new equipment: $18 million versus $14.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how United Rentals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for United Rentals here>>>

Shares of United Rentals have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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