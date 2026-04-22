Compared to Estimates, United Rentals (URI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, United Rentals (URI) reported revenue of $3.99 billion, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $9.71, compared to $8.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.01, the EPS surprise was +7.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Equipment rentals : $3.42 billion versus $3.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $3.42 billion versus $3.32 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Revenues- Sales of rental equipment : $350 million versus $319.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.

: $350 million versus $319.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. Revenues- Service and other revenues : $92 million compared to the $96.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $92 million compared to the $96.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Revenues- Contractor supplies sales : $40 million compared to the $37.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $40 million compared to the $37.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Revenues- Sales of new equipment : $84 million compared to the $75.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.

: $84 million compared to the $75.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year. Gross Margin/Profit- Equipment rentals : $1.25 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of rental equipment : $160 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.72 million.

: $160 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.72 million. Gross Margin/Profit- Service and other : $37 million versus $36.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $37 million versus $36.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross Margin/Profit- Contractor supplies sales : $12 million versus $10.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12 million versus $10.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross Margin/Profit- Sales of new equipment: $14 million compared to the $14.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how United Rentals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for United Rentals here>>>

Shares of United Rentals have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.