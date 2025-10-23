Compared to Estimates, Union Pacific (UNP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Union Pacific (UNP) reported $6.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $3.08 for the same period compares to $2.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.23 billion, representing a surprise of +0.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating Ratio : 59.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59%.

: 59.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59%. Revenue Ton-Miles : 108.86 billion compared to the 106.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 108.86 billion compared to the 106.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue Carloads - Total : 2.16 million compared to the 2.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.16 million compared to the 2.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue Ton-Miles - Industrial Products : 32.12 billion compared to the 32.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 32.12 billion compared to the 32.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Freight Revenues- Bulk : $1.93 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.

: $1.93 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Operating Revenues- Other revenues : $317 million compared to the $311.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $317 million compared to the $311.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Freight Revenues- Industrial Products : $2.19 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year. Freight Revenues- Premium : $1.8 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.

: $1.8 billion versus $1.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change. Operating Revenues- Freight revenues : $5.93 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

: $5.93 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Freight Revenues- Forest products : $327 million compared to the $330.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $327 million compared to the $330.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Freight Revenues- Energy & specialized markets : $652 million compared to the $714.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.

: $652 million compared to the $714.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year. Freight Revenues- Intermodal: $1.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

Here is how Union Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Union Pacific here>>>

Shares of Union Pacific have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.