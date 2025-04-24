Compared to Estimates, Union Pacific (UNP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Union Pacific (UNP) reported $6.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $2.70 for the same period compares to $2.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.73, the EPS surprise was -1.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Union Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 60.7% versus 60.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 60.7% versus 60.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Average revenue per car - Bulk : $3,744 compared to the $3,782.89 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3,744 compared to the $3,782.89 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue Carloads - Bulk : 491 thousand compared to the 484.66 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 491 thousand compared to the 484.66 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Average revenue per car - Industrial Products : $3,877 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,930.47.

: $3,877 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,930.47. Freight Revenues- Bulk : $1.84 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.

: $1.84 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change. Operating Revenues- Other revenues : $336 million compared to the $344.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19% year over year.

: $336 million compared to the $344.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19% year over year. Freight Revenues- Industrial Products : $2.08 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $2.08 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Freight Revenues- Premium : $1.77 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $1.77 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Operating Revenues- Freight revenues : $5.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

: $5.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Freight Revenues- Forest products : $321 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $326.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

: $321 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $326.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Freight Revenues- Energy & specialized markets : $633 million compared to the $722.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.

: $633 million compared to the $722.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year. Freight Revenues- Intermodal: $1.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

Shares of Union Pacific have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

