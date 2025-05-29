Compared to Estimates, Ulta (ULTA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported $2.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $6.70 for the same period compares to $6.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion, representing a surprise of +1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable sales - YoY change : 2.9% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 2.9% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Total stores open at end of the quarter : 1,451 compared to the 1,458 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 1,451 compared to the 1,458 average estimate based on eight analysts. Total gross square feet at end of the quarter : 15,163.21 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 15,224.74 Msq ft.

: 15,163.21 Msq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 15,224.74 Msq ft. Net sales per average total square footage : $187.84 versus $184.11 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $187.84 versus $184.11 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores opened during the quarter : 6 versus 14 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6 versus 14 estimated by four analysts on average. Total stores open at beginning of the quarter : 1,445 compared to the 1,445 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,445 compared to the 1,445 average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales by Primary Category - Other : 2% versus 2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2% versus 2% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales by Primary Category - Services : 4% versus 4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4% versus 4% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance : 11% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare : 18% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19%.

: 18% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19%. Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics: 40% compared to the 40.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Ulta have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

