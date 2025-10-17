Compared to Estimates, Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported revenue of $5.19 billion, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.15 billion, representing a surprise of +0.7%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin : 3% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.5 billion.

: $1.63 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.5 billion. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases : 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Book Value Per Share (BVPS) : $46.70 versus $46.37 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $46.70 versus $46.37 estimated by five analysts on average. Average balance - Total earning assets : $486.01 billion compared to the $484.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $486.01 billion compared to the $484.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Efficiency ratio-unadjusted : 58.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 57.2%.

: 58.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 57.2%. Total nonaccrual loans and leases : $1.57 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 10.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.2%.

: 10.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.2%. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.5%.

: 12.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.5%. Total Capital Ratio : 14.2% versus 14.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14.2% versus 14.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $1.56 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion.

: $1.56 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. Net interest income (FTE): $3.68 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.71 billion.

Here is how Truist Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Truist Financial have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

