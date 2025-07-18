Compared to Estimates, Truist Financial (TFC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported revenue of $4.99 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was -1.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin : 3% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3% versus 3% estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $1.32 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.63 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases : 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average. Book Value Per Share (BVPS) : $45.70 compared to the $45.30 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $45.70 compared to the $45.30 average estimate based on five analysts. Average balance - Total earning assets : $480.98 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $478.38 billion.

: $480.98 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $478.38 billion. Efficiency Ratio : 59.9% compared to the 58.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 59.9% compared to the 58.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Total nonaccrual loans and leases : $1.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion.

: $1.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 10.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.3%.

: 10.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.3%. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.3% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.3% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Capital Ratio : 14.3% compared to the 14.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14.3% compared to the 14.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $1.4 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.4 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net interest income (FTE): $3.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.63 billion.

Here is how Truist Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Truist Financial here>>>

Shares of Truist Financial have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.