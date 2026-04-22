Compared to Estimates, Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) reported $961 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $952.17 million, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Revenues- Vacation Ownership : $798 million compared to the $790.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

: $798 million compared to the $790.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Net Revenues- Corporate and other : $-2 million versus $-1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +100% change.

: $-2 million versus $-1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +100% change. Net Revenues- Travel and Membership : $165 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $180.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

: $165 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $180.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%. Adjusted EBITDA- Vacation Ownership : $191 million compared to the $170.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $191 million compared to the $170.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other : $-25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-26.32 million.

: $-25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-26.32 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Travel and Membership: $59 million compared to the $68.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Travel Leisure Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Travel Leisure Co. here>>>

Shares of Travel Leisure Co. have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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