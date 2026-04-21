Compared to Estimates, Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Tractor Supply (TSCO) reported revenue of $3.59 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was -10.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable store sales (decrease)/increase : 0.5% compared to the 1.7% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.5% compared to the 1.7% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores - Petsense : 206 compared to the 208 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 206 compared to the 208 average estimate based on five analysts. Number of stores - Tractor Supply : 2,435 versus 2,419 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,435 versus 2,419 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores : 2,641 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,627.

: 2,641 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,627. Total Selling Square Footage : 41.44 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 41.37 Msq ft.

: 41.44 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 41.37 Msq ft. Sales per selling square foot : $86.69 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $88.72.

: $86.69 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $88.72. New stores opened - Tractor Supply: 40 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 24.

Here is how Tractor Supply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tractor Supply here>>>

Shares of Tractor Supply have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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