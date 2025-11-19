Compared to Estimates, TJX (TJX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TJX (TJX) reported $15.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.88 billion, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total : 5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

: 5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.6%. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods : 5% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx : 6% versus 3.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6% versus 3.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia) : 3% versus 2.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3% versus 2.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change : 8% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on three analysts. New Stores : 57 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58.

: 57 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58. Number of stores - Total : 5,191 compared to the 5,192 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5,191 compared to the 5,192 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx : 1,346 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,348.

: 1,346 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,348. Net Sales- Marmaxx : $9.04 billion compared to the $8.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

: $9.04 billion compared to the $8.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year. Net Sales- TJX International : $2.05 billion compared to the $2.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $2.05 billion compared to the $2.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Net Sales- TJX Canada : $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.54 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for TJX here>>>

Shares of TJX have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.