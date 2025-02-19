Compared to Estimates, TFI International (TFII) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, TFI International Inc. (TFII) reported revenue of $2.08 billion, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the EPS surprise was -25.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TFI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload : 91.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 89.6%.

: 91.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 89.6%. Adjusted Operating Ratio - Less-Than-Truckload : 90.3% versus 89.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 90.3% versus 89.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Ratio : 91.2% versus 89.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 91.2% versus 89.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Canadian LTL - Tonnage : 609 KTons versus 642.95 KTons estimated by two analysts on average.

: 609 KTons versus 642.95 KTons estimated by two analysts on average. U.S. LTL - Tonnage : 811 KTons compared to the 860.18 KTons average estimate based on two analysts.

: 811 KTons compared to the 860.18 KTons average estimate based on two analysts. Canadian LTL - Adjusted operating ratio : 81% compared to the 78.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 81% compared to the 78.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue before fuel surcharge : $1.83 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $1.83 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Fuel surcharge : $250.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $267.98 million.

: $250.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $267.98 million. Revenue- Logistics : $410.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $466.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%.

: $410.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $466.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%. Revenue- Less-Than-Truckload : $737.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $722.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $737.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $722.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Revenue- Eliminations : -$14.10 million compared to the -$12.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.

: -$14.10 million compared to the -$12.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year. Revenue- Truckload: $693.20 million versus $771.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +73.6% change.

Shares of TFI International have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

