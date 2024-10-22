Compared to Estimates, Texas Instruments (TXN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Texas Instruments (TXN) reported $4.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.4%. EPS of $1.47 for the same period compares to $1.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Other : $275 million versus $302.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.

: $275 million versus $302.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change. Revenue- Embedded Processing : $653 million versus $662.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change.

: $653 million versus $662.35 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.6% change. Revenue- Analog : $3.22 billion compared to the $3.14 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

: $3.22 billion compared to the $3.14 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year. Operating Profit- Analog : $1.32 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.32 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Profit- Other : $129 million versus -$28.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $129 million versus -$28.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Profit- Embedded Processing: $109 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.39 million.

Shares of Texas Instruments have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.