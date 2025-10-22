Compared to Estimates, Texas Capital (TCBI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Texas Capital (TCBI) reported $340.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $2.18 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.46 million, representing a surprise of +4.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 56% versus 60.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 56% versus 60.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Net interest margin : 3.5% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.5% versus 3.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $31 billion compared to the $30.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $31 billion compared to the $30.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total non-performing assets : $96.08 million versus $118.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $96.08 million versus $118.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Non-accrual loans held for investment : $96.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.01 million.

: $96.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.01 million. Net Interest Income : $271.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $261.14 million.

: $271.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $261.14 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $68.58 million versus $64.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $68.58 million versus $64.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $272.28 million versus $261.7 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $272.28 million versus $261.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $8.11 million compared to the $8.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $8.11 million compared to the $8.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other Non-Interest Income : $12.84 million compared to the $10.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $12.84 million compared to the $10.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. Wealth management and trust fee income: $3.99 million versus $3.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Texas Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Texas Capital have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

