Compared to Estimates, Texas Capital (TCBI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Texas Capital (TCBI) reported $323.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.5%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.4% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $319.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +11.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 65.9% compared to the 66.4% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 65.9% compared to the 66.4% average estimate based on six analysts. Net interest margin : 3.4% versus 3.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.4% versus 3.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment : 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $30.2 billion compared to the $31.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $30.2 billion compared to the $31.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total non-performing assets : $166.28 million compared to the $124.9 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $166.28 million compared to the $124.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. Non-accrual loans held for investment : $144.95 million compared to the $124.9 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $144.95 million compared to the $124.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $69.27 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $63.21 million.

: $69.27 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $63.21 million. Net Interest Income : $254.72 million versus $255.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $254.72 million versus $255.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Brokered loan fees : $2.01 million versus $2.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.01 million versus $2.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $9.22 million compared to the $8.23 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $9.22 million compared to the $8.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $255.63 million compared to the $256.14 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $255.63 million compared to the $256.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. Other Non-Interest Income: $11.38 million compared to the $8.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Texas Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Capital here>>>

Shares of Texas Capital have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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