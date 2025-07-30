Compared to Estimates, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) reported revenue of $4.18 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- Europe : $1.3 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $1.3 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Geographic Revenue- International Markets : $495 million compared to the $602.4 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year.

: $495 million compared to the $602.4 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.5% year over year. Geographic Revenue- United States : $2.15 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $2.15 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Geographic Revenue- United States- Anda : $365 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $358.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

: $365 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $358.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Geographic Revenue- Europe- COPAXONE : $50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

: $50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%. Geographic Revenue- Europe- Respiratory products : $55 million versus $55.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.

: $55 million versus $55.07 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- Generic products : $410 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $478.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%.

: $410 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $478.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%. Geographic Revenue- International Markets- COPAXONE : $7 million versus $10.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change.

: $7 million versus $10.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change. Geographic Revenue- United States- AJOVY : $63 million compared to the $50.8 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50% year over year.

: $63 million compared to the $50.8 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50% year over year. Revenue- COPAXONE- Total : $119 million versus $101.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.6% change.

: $119 million versus $101.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.6% change. Revenue- Other- Total : $232 million versus $259.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +118.9% change.

: $232 million versus $259.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +118.9% change. Revenue- API sales to third parties: $135 million versus $156.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.

Here is how Teva Pharmaceutical Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

