Compared to Estimates, Tesla (TSLA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tesla (TSLA) reported $28.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.5%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was -34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total vehicle deliveries : 480,126 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 431,186.

: 480,126 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 431,186. Other models deliveries : 12,364 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9,874.

: 12,364 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 9,874. Model 3/Y deliveries : 467,762 compared to the 426,145 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 467,762 compared to the 426,145 average estimate based on five analysts. Storage deployed : 13,500.00 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13,077.47 MWh.

: 13,500.00 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13,077.47 MWh. Total Leased Units : 7,580 versus 9,800 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7,580 versus 9,800 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Automotive sales : $20.01 billion versus $18.35 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change.

: $20.01 billion versus $18.35 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change. Revenues- Energy generation and storage : $3.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

: $3.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%. Revenues- Services and other : $4.58 billion versus $3.8 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.4% change.

: $4.58 billion versus $3.8 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.4% change. Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits : $146 million versus $374.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.7% change.

: $146 million versus $374.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.7% change. Revenues- Automotive leasing : $364 million versus $313.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.3% change.

: $364 million versus $313.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.3% change. Total Automotive Revenue : $20.52 billion compared to the $15.83 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.1% year over year.

: $20.52 billion compared to the $15.83 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.1% year over year. Gross profit- Total Automotive: $3.14 billion compared to the $3.73 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tesla here>>>

Shares of Tesla have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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