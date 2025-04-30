Compared to Estimates, Tenaris (TS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tenaris S.A. (TS) reported $2.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.1%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion, representing a surprise of +1.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tenaris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tubes Sales volume - Seamless : 775 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 760.78 Kmt.

: 775 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 760.78 Kmt. Total Tubes Sales volume : 987 Kmt versus 934.25 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 987 Kmt versus 934.25 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Tubes Sales volume - Welded : 212 Kmt versus 173.47 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 212 Kmt versus 173.47 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales- Tubes- North America : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year.

: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.4% year over year. Net sales- Tubes- Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa : $761 million compared to the $720.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $761 million compared to the $720.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales- Tubes- Europe : $208 million versus $251.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.

: $208 million versus $251.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change. Net sales- Tubes- South America : $552 million versus $593.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.

: $552 million versus $593.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change. Revenues- Others : $157 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $155 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -49.4%.

: $157 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $155 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -49.4%. Revenues- Tubes : $2.77 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.

: $2.77 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change. Operating income- Other : $36 million versus $25.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $36 million versus $25.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating income- Tubes: $514 million compared to the $478.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Tenaris have returned -14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

