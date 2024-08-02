Compared to Estimates, Telus (TU) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Telus (TU) reported $3.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of -1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Telus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscribers - Mobile Phone : 9.95 million compared to the 9.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.95 million compared to the 9.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Additions - Residential Voice : -8 thousand compared to the -8.97 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: -8 thousand compared to the -8.97 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile phone churn, per month : 1.1% versus 1.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus 1.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Subscribers - Connected Device : 3.38 million versus 3.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.38 million versus 3.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Subscribers - Internet : 2.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.69 million.

: 2.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.69 million. Subscribers - TV : 1.34 million versus 1.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.34 million versus 1.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Subscribers - Security : 1.1 million versus 1.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.1 million versus 1.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Subscribers - Residential Voice : 1.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.05 million.

: 1.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.05 million. Net Additions - Mobile Phone : 101 thousand compared to the 100.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 101 thousand compared to the 100.09 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Net Additions - Connected Device : 161 thousand compared to the 132.54 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 161 thousand compared to the 132.54 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Net Additions - Internet : 33 thousand versus 31.62 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 33 thousand versus 31.62 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Net Additions - TV : 25 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.13 thousand.

Shares of Telus have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

