Compared to Estimates, Telus (TU) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Telus (TU) reported $3.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Telus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscribers - Mobile Phone : 10.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.17 million.

: 10.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.17 million. Subscribers - Connected Device : 3.88 million versus 3.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.88 million versus 3.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Subscribers - Internet : 2.72 million versus 2.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.72 million versus 2.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Subscribers - TV : 1.42 million versus 1.4 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.42 million versus 1.4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Subscribers - Security : 1.14 million compared to the 1.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.14 million compared to the 1.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. Subscribers - Residential Voice : 1.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.02 million.

: 1.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.02 million. Mobile phone churn, per month : 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Additions - Connected Device : 148 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 90.6 thousand.

: 148 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 90.6 thousand. Net Additions - Internet : 21 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 23.54 thousand.

: 21 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 23.54 thousand. Net Additions - TV : 27 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.49 thousand.

: 27 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.49 thousand. Net Additions - Security : 15 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.42 thousand.

: 15 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.42 thousand. Net Additions - Residential Voice: -13 thousand versus -8.12 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Telus have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

