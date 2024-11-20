Compared to Estimates, Target (TGT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Target (TGT) reported $25.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares to $2.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.91 billion, representing a surprise of -0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 0.3% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on 11 analysts. Number of stores - Total : 1,978 compared to the 1,973 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 1,978 compared to the 1,973 average estimate based on six analysts. Retail Square Feet - Total : 248.28 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 248.06 Msq ft.

: 248.28 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 248.06 Msq ft. Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change : -1.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.

: -1.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.4%. Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 195.05 Msq ft versus 194.92 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 195.05 Msq ft versus 194.92 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change : 10.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.9%.

: 10.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.9%. Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 48.82 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48.98 Msq ft.

: 48.82 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48.98 Msq ft. Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft : 146 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 146.

: 146 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 146. Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 1,559 compared to the 1,555 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,559 compared to the 1,555 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 273 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 274.

: 273 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 274. Total Revenue- Sales : $25.23 billion compared to the $25.54 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $25.23 billion compared to the $25.54 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Total Revenue- Other revenue: $440 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $414.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

Shares of Target have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.