Compared to Estimates, Target (TGT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2025, Target (TGT) reported revenue of $23.85 billion, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.30, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.23 billion, representing a surprise of -1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -3.8% versus -1.9% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: -3.8% versus -1.9% estimated by nine analysts on average. Number of stores - Total : 1,981 compared to the 1,983 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1,981 compared to the 1,983 average estimate based on five analysts. Retail Square Feet - Total : 248.66 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 249.22 Msq ft.

: 248.66 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 249.22 Msq ft. Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change : -5.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.7%.

: -5.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.7%. Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 195.44 Msq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 196.13 Msq ft.

: 195.44 Msq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 196.13 Msq ft. Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change : 4.7% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.7% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 48.82 Msq ft versus 48.8 Msq ft estimated by two analysts on average.

: 48.82 Msq ft versus 48.8 Msq ft estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft : 146 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 148.

: 146 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 148. Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 1,562 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,563.

: 1,562 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,563. Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 273 compared to the 273 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 273 compared to the 273 average estimate based on two analysts. Retail Square Feet - 49,999 or less sq. ft : 4.4 Msq ft versus 4.45 Msq ft estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4.4 Msq ft versus 4.45 Msq ft estimated by two analysts on average. Total Revenue- Sales: $23.85 billion versus $24.09 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

Shares of Target have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.