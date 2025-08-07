Compared to Estimates, Targa Resources (TRGP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) reported $4.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.6%. EPS of $2.87 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85 billion, representing a surprise of -12.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gathering and Processing - NGL sales per day : 606.4 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 591.25 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 606.4 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 591.25 millions of barrels of oil per day. Gathering and Processing - Gross NGL production - Coastal : 31.6 millions of barrels of oil versus 32.03 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 31.6 millions of barrels of oil versus 32.03 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Condensate sales per day : 20.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.31 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 20.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.31 millions of barrels of oil per day. Logistics and Marketing - NGL sales : 1151.1 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1093.79 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1151.1 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1093.79 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Logistics and Marketing - Export volumes : 423.1 millions of barrels of oil versus 443.45 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 423.1 millions of barrels of oil versus 443.45 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Logistics and Marketing - Fractionation volumes : 969.1 millions of barrels of oil versus 1106.38 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 969.1 millions of barrels of oil versus 1106.38 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Total Plant natural gas inlet volumes : 7894 millions of cubic feet compared to the 7645.53 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7894 millions of cubic feet compared to the 7645.53 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Total Gross NGL production : 1025.2 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 990.94 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1025.2 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 990.94 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Condensate : $63.79 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.47.

: $63.79 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.47. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Natural gas : $1.01 compared to the $1.75 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.01 compared to the $1.75 average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - NGL : $0.41 versus $0.45 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.41 versus $0.45 estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Badlands: 130.9 millions of cubic feet versus 141.6 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Targa Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Targa Resources here>>>

Shares of Targa Resources have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.