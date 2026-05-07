Compared to Estimates, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) reported $247.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238.95 million, representing a surprise of +3.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Geographic Sales- United States : $160.84 million compared to the $153.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $160.84 million compared to the $153.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Geographic Sales- Outside the United States : $86.38 million compared to the $85.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $86.38 million compared to the $85.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Sales- Supplies and Other- Outside the United States : $53.89 million compared to the $54.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $53.89 million compared to the $54.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Sales- Pump- Outside the United States : $32.49 million compared to the $30.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $32.49 million compared to the $30.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Sales- Supplies and Other- United States : $82.9 million compared to the $84.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $82.9 million compared to the $84.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Sales- Pump- United States : $77.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

: $77.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%. Revenue- Supplies and Other : $136.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $139.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

: $136.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $139.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%. Revenue- Pump: $110.43 million versus $99.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

Here is how Tandem Diabetes Care performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tandem Diabetes Care here>>>

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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