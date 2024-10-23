Compared to Estimates, T-Mobile (TMUS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

T-Mobile (TMUS) reported $20.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $2.61 for the same period compares to $1.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.87 billion, representing a surprise of +1.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how T-Mobile performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers : 865 thousand versus 745.75 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 865 thousand versus 745.75 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Prepaid churn : 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers : 1.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.45 million.

: 1.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.45 million. Total High Speed Internet net customer additions : 415 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 411.13 thousand.

: 415 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 411.13 thousand. Prepaid ARPU : $35.81 versus $35.53 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $35.81 versus $35.53 estimated by five analysts on average. Postpaid phone ARPU : $49.79 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $49.03.

: $49.79 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $49.03. Total service revenues : $16.73 billion versus $16.59 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: $16.73 billion versus $16.59 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Equipment revenues : $3.21 billion compared to the $3.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

: $3.21 billion compared to the $3.06 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Revenue- Other revenues : $230 million versus $237.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change.

: $230 million versus $237.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change. Revenues- Prepaid revenues : $2.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

: $2.72 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%. Revenues- Wholesale and other service revenues : $701 million compared to the $802.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.2% year over year.

: $701 million compared to the $802.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.2% year over year. Revenues- Postpaid revenues: $13.31 billion versus $13.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

Shares of T-Mobile have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.