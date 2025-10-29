Compared to Estimates, Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) reported revenue of $255.54 million, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $256 million, representing a surprise of -0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Scheduled Service Statistics - Revenue passenger miles : 1.17 billion versus 1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.17 billion versus 1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total System Statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 1.77 billion versus 1.76 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.77 billion versus 1.76 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Scheduled Service Statistics - Load factor : 84.8% versus 83.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 84.8% versus 83.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Total System Statistics - Adjusted CASM : 8.46 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.08 cents.

: 8.46 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.08 cents. Total System Statistics - Fuel cost per gallon : $2.55 versus $2.58 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.55 versus $2.58 estimated by two analysts on average. Scheduled Service Statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 1.37 million versus 1.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.37 million versus 1.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total System Statistics - Fuel Gallons Consumed : 19.05 Mgal compared to the 19.31 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts.

: 19.05 Mgal compared to the 19.31 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $201.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $200.1 million.

: $201.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $200.1 million. Operating Revenues- Other : $10.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.51 million.

: $10.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.51 million. Operating Revenues- Cargo: $44.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.79 million.

Here is how Sun Country Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sun Country Airlines have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

