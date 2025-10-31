Compared to Estimates, Stryker (SYK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Stryker (SYK) reported revenue of $6.06 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.19, compared to $2.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.14, the EPS surprise was +1.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales by Geography- International : $1.49 billion versus $1.5 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.5 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change. Net Sales by Geography- United States : $4.57 billion versus $4.54 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.

: $4.57 billion versus $4.54 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- United States : $1.59 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $1.59 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Trauma and Extremities- United States : $703 million versus $707.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $703 million versus $707.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics : $2.25 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

: $2.25 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology : $3.8 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.

: $3.8 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Other : $203 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $200.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.8%.

: $203 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $200.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.8%. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Trauma and Extremities : $960 million compared to the $952.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

: $960 million compared to the $952.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Instruments : $760 million compared to the $747.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

: $760 million compared to the $747.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Endoscopy : $896 million versus $924.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $896 million versus $924.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Medical : $985 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

: $985 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Hips: $457 million versus $452.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.

Here is how Stryker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Stryker have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

